Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,957.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.