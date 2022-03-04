Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

