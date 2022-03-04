AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 253,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,939,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,007,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,204 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 220,002 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,562 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

