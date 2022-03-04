AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

