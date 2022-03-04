American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of AEO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

