American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,525 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 342,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

ASB opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

