American International Group Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $210.17 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

