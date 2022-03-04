American International Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $417.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.37 and its 200-day moving average is $413.47.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.