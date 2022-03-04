American International Group Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

