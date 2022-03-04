American International Group Inc. Sells 8,640 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.10 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

