American International Group Inc. Sells 9,193 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 575.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

