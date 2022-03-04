American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.68

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 87465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get American Well alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.