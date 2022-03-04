American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $959.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

