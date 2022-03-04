Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $34.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

