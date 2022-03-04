AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $151.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

