Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.69 Million

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $84.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

