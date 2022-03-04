Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 8.1% After Earnings Miss

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.09. 2,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 491,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.