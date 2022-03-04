Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.
CTXAF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Ampol has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $22.12.
Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)
