Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $440.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

