Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -209.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

