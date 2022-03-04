Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HBIO remained flat at $$5.42 during midday trading on Friday. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,062. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $3,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

