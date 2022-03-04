Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.