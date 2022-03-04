Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

