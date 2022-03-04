Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

