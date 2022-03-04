Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

BLDR opened at $74.87 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

