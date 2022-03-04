Analysts Offer Predictions for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.