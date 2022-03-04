Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of STRL opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

