Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE: FMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company’s top and bottom line beat estimates and improved year over year in third-quarter 2021. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. The company noted that trends across its business units and markets have been improving due to restriction easing. Though the improvement was not linear across markets or segments; the company seems to be well-positioned than the prior-year quarter. However, sales growth was partly offset by elevated restrictions in Mexico due to the third wave of COVID-19 infection. The Logistics and Distribution unit was partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs. The company also continued to witness gross margin pressures in the third-quarter of 2021.”

2/13/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/1/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

1/20/2022 – Fomento Económico Mexicano was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

FMX stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB de CV alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after buying an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.