Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.
NYSE TD opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Read More
