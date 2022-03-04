Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $58.33

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

