Analyzing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Repligen alerts:

This table compares Repligen and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21% Microbot Medical N/A -47.70% -43.87%

This table compares Repligen and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 15.58 $128.29 million $2.24 84.29 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.42) -3.84

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $306.14, indicating a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Repligen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.24, indicating that its share price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Microbot Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.