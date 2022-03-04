Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

