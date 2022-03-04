Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $557.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.60. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 257,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

