Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY opened at $53.81 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.13%.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.