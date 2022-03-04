Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

