Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ARNC stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,512. Arconic has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

