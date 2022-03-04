Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

AMBP stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

