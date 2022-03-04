Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 428.32% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.