Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ACRE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

