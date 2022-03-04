Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.40 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.90 ($7.76).

AT1 stock opened at €5.15 ($5.79) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.62) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.04). The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

