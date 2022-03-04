ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.93.

COST stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.90. The company has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

