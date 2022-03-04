ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 114 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $735.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

