Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 1,061,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 641.4 days.
ASBRF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.
About Asahi Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Group (ASBRF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.