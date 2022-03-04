Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

ASND traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,208. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

