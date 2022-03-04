Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE AC opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

