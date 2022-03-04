AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($134.17) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($140.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($140.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,920 ($119.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,656.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,648.99. The company has a market cap of £138.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,511.86. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,761 ($90.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.95) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

