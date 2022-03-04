Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $8.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVIR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.