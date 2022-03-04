Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
ATHOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 263,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.