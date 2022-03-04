Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

ATHOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 263,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.