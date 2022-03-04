Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

