AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.07 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $906.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.